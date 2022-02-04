Doppler's rear vent lining doubles as its own zippered travel bag, complete with hand strap—easy to pull out when you need it, and stow away when you don't.
Soft Composite fabric lining offers next-to-skin comfort while wicking moisture and naturally controlling odor.
Men's Previous Generation Doppler Packable Jacket
A waterproof soft shell with a Merino wool blended lining that protects from the elements without sacrificing breathability or stretch.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Breathable stretch soft shell
10K mmH20 waterproof rating for moderate weather
10K mLH20/m2/24hr breathability rating for everyday commuting
Fluorine-Free Durable Water Repellant
Adjustable drawcords on hood and hem
80% Polyester, 14% Polyurethane, 6% Merino Wool
Made at Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)
Fits true to size
Designed to fit over a shirt or sweater
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Packs into rear vent lining
