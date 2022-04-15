For the Planet, from the Planet
A sustainably sourced, wood-derived Viscose blend offers next-level stretch, softness and wear-anywhere durability.
A Wear-Anywhere Layer
Fusion is styled to replace your favorite jacket or blazer—indoors or outdoors, for work or play.
Men's Fusion Chore Coat
Meet the modern evolution of a classic silhouette, built with enhanced softness, stretch and durability to get you through whatever the day throws your way.
Meet the modern evolution of a classic silhouette, built with enhanced softness, stretch and durability to get you through whatever the day throws your way.
Soft-spun bio-based stretch yarns
Durable twill construction
Moisture wicking/Breathable
Built-in collar stays
2 sleek inset patch pockets
70% Viscose, 26% Nylon, 4% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin (Taipei, TW)
Fits true to size for easy layering
We recommend your normal size in outerwear
Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.
Reviews
Filter by: