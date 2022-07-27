Zack is 6'1 wearing size Medium
Fabric is brushed on the inside for enhanced next-to-skin comfort
zoomed shot of fusion overshirt fabric exterior and interior rolls

Comfort Meets Durability

Sustainably-sourced wood-derived Viscose balances soft stretch and durability, while a brushed interior enhances next-to-skin comfort.

men's black fusion overshirt

Built to Last

Fusion’s resilient stretch twill and upgraded pill resistance combine for a garment that will stand up to countless washes and wears.

Men's Previous Generation Fusion Overshirt

$ 134
was $158

Meet the future of flannel—resilient plush stretch fabric with a soft-brushed interior for long lasting broken-in comfort right out of the box.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Updated fabric: Even greater pill resistance
2 buttoned front chest pockets
No-warp collar with built-in collar stays
Perfect untucked length
Soft-spun bio-based yarn
4-way stretch
Soft-brushed interior
Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, Indonesia
50% Polyester, 35% Viscose, 12% Acrylic, 3% Polyurethane

Designed to layer over a t-shirt, sport shirt or henley
Shortened by 3/4" in the back for a cleaner untucked look
Same fit as our previous generation Fusion Overshirt

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.

