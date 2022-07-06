Brendan is 6'1" wearing size Medium
Low-profile rear and side zip pockets offer secure storage on the go
Rooted in Comfort

A proprietary blend of plush wood-based TENCEL™ Lyocell, soft Merino wool and Recycled Polyester makes Fusion Terry a high-performing, sustainable staple.

Forever Soft

Crafted with enhanced softness, shape retention and pill resistance, Fusion Terry retains a like-new look after countless washes and wears.

All-Season Layering

Fusion Terry is a true all-season fabric, with advanced breathability and moisture management for summer, and lightweight warmth in the cooler months.

Men's Fusion Terry Short

$ 98

Crafted with next-level softness, shape retention and pill resistance, Fusion Terry is a lightweight, long-lasting and sustainable staple built for all-season comfort.

Built For: Fall workouts, summer beach trips, evening campfires, work from wherever, lounge wear

  • Ultra soft bio-based fiber blend
  • 4-way stretch
  • Moisture wicking/breathable
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • Blended with soft plant-derived TENCEL™ Lyocell
  • Discrete elastic waistband with internal drawcord
  • Front slash hand pockets w/extra zip pocket on left
  • On-seam invisible rear zip pocket
  • Body: 53% Polyester, 21% Recycled Polyester, 13% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 9% Elastane, 4% Merino Wool
  • Trim: 71% Polyester, 18% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 11% Elastane
  • Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, Taiwan

Relaxed fit; your normal size is recommended
Graded inseam—see size guide for details

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant

Fusion Terry For All Hoodie Lunar Blue
$ 158
Men's Fusion Terry Jogger Black Heather
$ 128
Men's Fusion Terry Sweatshirt Navy
$ 118

