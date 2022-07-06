Rooted in Comfort
A proprietary blend of plush wood-based TENCEL™ Lyocell, soft Merino wool and Recycled Polyester makes Fusion Terry a high-performing, sustainable staple.
Forever Soft
Crafted with enhanced softness, shape retention and pill resistance, Fusion Terry retains a like-new look after countless washes and wears.
All-Season Layering
Fusion Terry is a true all-season fabric, with advanced breathability and moisture management for summer, and lightweight warmth in the cooler months.
Men's Fusion Terry Sweatshirt
Built with next level shape retention and pill resistance, Fusion Terry is a lightweight, sustainable, long-lasting and cost-effective alternative to your everyday sweats.
Built with next level shape retention and pill resistance, Fusion Terry is a lightweight, sustainable, long-lasting and cost-effective alternative to your everyday sweats.
- Ultra soft bio-based fiber blend
- 4-way stretch
- Advanced shape retention
- Moisture wicking/breathable
- Wrinkle resistant
- Blended with soft plant-derived TENCEL™ Lyocell
- Welted kangaroo pocket (with hidden magnet closures on Lunar Blue and Black Heather colorways)
- Body: 53% Polyester, 21% Recycled Polyester, 13% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 9% Elastane, 4% Merino wool
- Trim: 71% Polyester, 18% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 11% Elastane
- Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, Taiwan
Relaxed fit; your normal size is recommended
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.