Shawn is 6'1 wearing Medium Slim
Fit tip: smaller sizes run trim, larger sizes run looser.
grey heather stripe hybrid wavy fabric

Everyday Comfort

Hybrid’s fabric blend is breathable, moisture wicking and soft as your favorite tee.

Gray Yarn Next to a Plastic Bottle

Sustainable Fabric

Recycled polyester reduces CO2 emissions by 52% compared to virgin materials and diverts plastic waste from landfills.

Men's Previous Generation Hybrid Button-Down

$ 89
was $128

Built with breathable weft-knit stretch and a t-shirt soft drape - a dependable (and low maintenance) choice for every day of the week.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Built with breathable weft-knit stretch and a t-shirt soft drape - a dependable (and low maintenance) choice for every day of the week.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

T-shirt soft high gauge knit
Enhanced breathability and stretch
Moisture wicking
Chest pocket
Built-in collar stays
(Blue Heather Stripe) 53% Recycled Polyester, 47% Cotton, Made by Luthai in Zibo, China
(Light Blue Gingham) 59% Cotton, 41% Polyester, Made by Blue Wave in China

Slim is ~2” narrower in the chest than our Standard fit
½” shorter than our Apollo and Aero Shirts

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed

