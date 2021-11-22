Everyday Comfort
Hybrid’s fabric blend is breathable, moisture wicking and soft as your favorite tee.
Sustainable Fabric
Recycled polyester reduces CO2 emissions by 52% compared to virgin materials and diverts plastic waste from landfills.
Men's Previous Generation Hybrid Button-Down
Built with breathable weft-knit stretch and a t-shirt soft drape - a dependable (and low maintenance) choice for every day of the week.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
T-shirt soft high gauge knit
Enhanced breathability and stretch
Moisture wicking
Chest pocket
Built-in collar stays
(Blue Heather Stripe) 53% Recycled Polyester, 47% Cotton, Made by Luthai in Zibo, China
(Light Blue Gingham) 59% Cotton, 41% Polyester, Made by Blue Wave in China
Slim is ~2” narrower in the chest than our Standard fit
½” shorter than our Apollo and Aero Shirts
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.