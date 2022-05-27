Close-up of Traditional Fabric versus Hybrid Fleece Fabric

Long-Lasting Comfort

Hybrid is engineered not to pill or break down over frequent wears and wash cycles, for a brand-new sweatshirt feeling every time.

Gray Yarn Next to a Plastic Bottle

Sustainable Fabric

Recycled polyester reduces CO2 emissions by 52% compared to virgin materials, and diverts plastic waste from landfills.

Men's Previous Generation Hybrid Crew Neck Sweatshirt

$ 114
was $128

Built with plush fabric and impossibly soft velour that's both pill- and mat-resistant, for long lasting warmth and comfort.
Built with plush fabric and impossibly soft velour that's both pill- and mat-resistant, for long lasting warmth and comfort.
Pill resistant for long-lasting comfort

Soft velour interior
Low profile welted kangaroo pocket
67% Recycled Polyester, 30% Cotton, 3% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin in Taiwan

Shawn is 6'1" wearing size Medium

Relaxed fit designed for easy layering

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

Cool iron if needed

Close up of Men's Black Chroma Denim on model
Men's Chroma Denim Pant Black
$ 128
men's charcoal grey heather composite long sleeve tee flat shot of front

