Magor is 6'1 wearing Medium
Close-up of Traditional Fabric versus Hybrid Fleece Fabric

Hybrid’s fabric construction is tightly bound but incredibly soft, offering enhanced resistance to pilling over frequent wears and wash cycles.

hybrid blanket wavy velour

Lined with impossibly soft velour—even inside the hood—for incredible next-to-skin comfort.

Men's Previous Generation Hybrid Full Zip Hoodie

$ 154
was $178

A new spin on the everyday hoodie, with incredible warmth and impossible softness crafted to look and feel brand new for years to come.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

A new spin on the everyday hoodie, with incredible warmth and impossible softness crafted to look and feel brand new for years to come.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Pill resistant for long-lasting comfort
Soft velour interior
Low profile welted kangaroo pocket
67% Recycled Polyester, 30% Cotton, 3% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin in Taiwan

Relaxed fit designed for easy layering

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.

Close up of Men's Black Chroma Denim on model
Men's Chroma Denim Pant Black
$ 128

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.76923
52 reviews

Filter by:

Wear it with

men's dark grey chroma denim flat shot of front
Men's Chroma Denim Pant Dark Grey
$ 128
Select a color