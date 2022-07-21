4-Way Stretch
Warp-knit Japanese Primeflex® polyester has the feel and structure of a woven, but bends and stretches like a knit.
Naturally Wrinkle Resistant
Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles within fifteen minutes, all without the use of harmful chemicals.
Men's Kinetic Blazer
Kinetic's warp-knit fabric offers radical stretch for uninhibited motion, with a sharp look built to last through countless washes and wears.
Kinetic's warp-knit fabric offers radical stretch for uninhibited motion, with a sharp look built to last through countless washes and wears.
Durable Water Repellant coating
Warp-knit fabric
4-way stretch
Unlined for mobility
100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% corn based)
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN)
Tailored fit; most prefer to size up
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles within fifteen minutes, all without the use of harmful chemicals
Returns & Payments
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.
Reviews
Filter by: