Lee is 6’2 wearing size 32
Magic Waistband

A smooth pull-on waistband masks innovative stretch comfort (complete with hidden drawcord), for easy belt-free wear and a clean look.

men's kinetic jogger subtle ribbed cuffs

Smooth Pull-On Cuffs

Leg cuffs are subtly ribbed in the back and dyed to match for a seamless tapered look that slides on easily.

Men's Kinetic Jogger

$ 128

A fresh take on the everyday jogger, crafted with our signature Kinetic fabric and optimized with a pull-on comfort waistband and drawcord and half-back dyed-to-match ribbed cuffs.

  • Resilient 4-way stretch
  • Pull-on comfort waistband with drawcord
  • Half-back ribbed cuff dyed-to-match for a clean look
  • Faux front fly
  • Signature curved rear darts
  • Two rear welt pockets with discreet zippers
  • Hidden zippered front pocket
  • Two front slash hand pockets
  • Note: not DWR treated
  • Body: 100% Primeflex™ Polyester (15% corn based)
  • Pockets/Inner Waistband: 91% Polyester, 9% Elastane
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
  • Tapered sneaker cut
  • One fit with graded inseam (see size chart for details)
  • We suggest ordering a size up if in-between sizes

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

