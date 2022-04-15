Water Repellent
A hydrophilic interior pulls moisture away from the body, a hydrophobic exterior evaporates that moisture.
4-Way Stretch
Warp-knit Japanese Primeflex® polyester has the feel and structure of a woven, but bends and stretches like a knit.
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Pant
Kinetic's warp-knit fabric offers radical stretch for uninhibited motion, with a sharp look built to last through countless washes and wears.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Resilient 4-way stretch
Naturally wrinkle resistant
Durable Water Repellent treated fabric
100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% sugar-cane derived)
Made by Matsuoka in (Pinghu, CN)
Standard is a straight cut, Slim is tapered
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles within fifteen minutes, all without the use of harmful chemicals.
