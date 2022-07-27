Brendan is 6’2 wearing size 32
View size guide for inseam measurements
Zippered rear and side pockets offer secure storage for your phone or wallet on the go
kinetic fabric being stretched

Radical Stretch

Kinetic’s spring-shaped warp-knit fabric offers resilient 4-way stretch, for a sharp look that maintains its shape over countless washes and wears.

kinetic - quick dry

Quick Dry

Kinetic fabric wicks moisture away from the body and dries quickly to maintain a sweat-free microclimate under heavy activity.

Men's Kinetic Pull-On Short

$ 98

Radical warp-knit stretch and advanced moisture management, in a versatile modern cut that’s ready to take on the spring/summer heat.

Radical warp-knit stretch and advanced moisture management, in a versatile modern cut that’s ready to take on the spring/summer heat.

  • Resilient 4-way stretch knit
  • “Magic” pull-on comfort waistband with drawcord
  • Two rear welt pockets with discreet zippers
  • Two front slash pockets + hidden zip pocket
  • Note: not DWR treated
  • 8" graded inseam hits just above the knee
  • 100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% corn based)
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, ID
  • Fit is consistent with our Men’s Kinetic Jogger
  • 8" graded inseam hits just above the knee
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
mens charcoal kinetic jogger flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Jogger Charcoal
$ 128
men's black kinetic tapered pant flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Tapered Pant Black
$ 148
men's navy kinetic blazer front
Men's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 328

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.73913
46 reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

New
mens apollo polo bright navy oxford front full flat
Men's Apollo Polo Bright Navy Oxford (Brushed)
$ 88
Select a color
New
men's navy kinetic jogger flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Jogger Navy
$ 128
Select a color
New
men's grey white heather apollo raglan sport shirt flat shot of front
Men's Apollo Raglan Sport Shirt Grey White Heather
$ 98
Select a color
men's black pace tapered chino flat shot of front
Men's Pace Tapered Chino Black
$ 148
Select a color