Fabric Being Stretched in Four Directions

4-Way Stretch

Warp-knit Japanese Primeflex® polyester has the feel and structure of a woven, but bends and stretches like a knit.

Water droplets on Kinetic fabric

Dry Microclimate

Kinetic fabric wicks moisture away from the body to create a sweat-free dry microclimate—even under heavy activity.

Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Short

$ 69
was $108

Resilient warp-knit fabric offers unrivaled comfort and stretch in a flattering modern cut that's perfect at home or out in the world.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Resilient stretch
Hook and bar closure
100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% corn based)
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN)

8" inseam

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles within fifteen minutes, all without the use of harmful chemicals.

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.73333
75 reviews

