model wearing kinetic twill 5 pocket pant and science for better tee doing a big jump

Incredible Stretch

Innovative Primeflex twill unlocks incredible full-range motion, with 4x the elasticity of traditional stretch jeans.

kinetic twill in the skyyyy

Ultra Breathable

A breathable, lightweight blend of moisture-wicking polyester keeps you sweat-free on even the hottest summer days.

kinetic twill close up of navy fabric

Built to Last

Engineered and lab tested to resist fading, pilling, abrasion and blowouts, for a like-new look over countless washes and wears.

Men's Kinetic Twill 5-Pocket Pant

$ 148

The classic look of denim built with incredible lightweight breathability and 4x the stretch.

"Why we made it" - a note from Gihan, Co-founder (Click Here)

The classic look of denim built with incredible lightweight breathability and 4x the stretch.

"Why we made it" - a note from Gihan, Co-founder (Click Here)

Durable, resilient stretch twill
Breathable and moisture wicking
Built to resist abrasion, pilling and snagging
Colorfast dyeing lasts wash after wash
Discreet stretch waistband with drawcord
Classic 5-pocket construction
Hidden zip compartment within right rear pocket
Note: not DWR treated
50% Primeflex™ Polyester, 50% Polyester (17% corn based)
Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)

Tapered fit
One fit with graded inseam (see size chart for details)

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

men's navy fusion terry sweatshirt flat shot of front
Men's Fusion Terry Sweatshirt Navy
$ 118

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.6371
124 reviews

Filter by:

Explore Kinetic

Sale
Men's Indigo Heather Kinetic Pants Front
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Pant Indigo Heather
$ 104
was $148
Select a color
men's navy kinetic blazer front
Men's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 328
Select a color
New
men's navy kinetic jogger flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Jogger Navy
$ 128
Select a color
Sale
men's navy heather kinetic dot air blazer front
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Dot Air Blazer Navy Heather
$ 224
was $328
Select a color