Intelligent Heat
A smart thermostat reacts to your body and environment, controlling three lightweight, flexible carbon fiber heating elements.
Waterproof
Built to provide protection from the elements, Mercury is ready to repel wind, snow, water, and odors–whatever your adventures throw at you.
Men's Previous Generation Mercury Intelligent Heated Jacket
Crafted with intelligent lightweight heating elements and innovative stretch insulation, Mercury dials in your ideal temperature in real time.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Powered by a rechargeable USB battery pack (not included). To find a compatible battery, refer to the Mercury FAQ HERE
This item is currently out of stock.
Crafted with intelligent lightweight heating elements and innovative stretch insulation, Mercury dials in your ideal temperature in real time.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Powered by a rechargeable USB battery pack (not included). To find a compatible battery, refer to the Mercury FAQ HERE
Controlled by voice (or app)
Ready to repel wind, snow, water, and odors
Intelligent thermal control with USB-powered carbon-fiber heating elements learns your behavior over time
10K mmH20 waterproof rating/10K mLH20 breathability rating
S.Cafe® odor control
4” ultrasonic baffles; YKK waterproof zipper; taped primary seams
Four primary pockets (hand pockets are heated)
TSA friendly
Insulation: 100 g/m2 65% Recycled Polyester / 35% Coffee-infused Recycled Polyester
Lining: 100% Polyester
Cuffs: 56% Lycra 44% High-gauge polyester interlock
Made by Blue Wave in China
Fits true to size; hip length
Machine wash cold
Tumble dry low for up to 30 minutes; cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.