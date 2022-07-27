Shawn is 6'1 wearing size 32x32 Slim
Close-up of Grey Fabric Rolls

Scientifically Soft

Hollow core, spun nylon yarns are lightweight and cotton-soft to the touch.

Momentum Chino fabric being stretched out

Stretch Woven

11% elastane stretch twill enables the same extreme mobility you count on in your athletic wear.

Men's Previous Generation Pace Chino

$ 94
was $148

Formerly 'Momentum' Chino
Pace's lightweight hollow-core polyester regulates temperature like a thermos, while offering advanced durability, softness and stretch.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Formerly 'Momentum' Chino
Pace's lightweight hollow-core polyester regulates temperature like a thermos, while offering advanced durability, softness and stretch.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Wrinkle & abrasion resistant
Durable Water Repellent finish
4-way stretch
Storm Blue colorway features fluorine-free DWR, hidden on-seam earbud pocket, buttoned rear welt pockets
Bar tacks on all key strain points for durability
58% Hollow-Core Polyester, 31% Nylon, 11% Elastane
Made by Bluewave (Fuzhou, CN)

Slim is tapered from the thigh to leg opening

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.

men's blue grey tattersall aero button down front
Men's Aero Button-Down Blue Grey Tattersall
$ 128
men's grey white heather apollo polo front
Men's Apollo Polo Grey White Heather (Brushed)
$ 88
men's navy composite merino tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Tee Navy
$ 58

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.77666
694 reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

Sale
Men's Indigo Heather Kinetic Pants Front
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Pant Indigo Heather
$ 104
was $148
Select a color
men's blue grid aero zero dress shirt front
Men's Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Dress Shirt Blue Grid
$ 128
Select a color
men's dark grey chroma denim flat shot of front
Men's Chroma Denim Pant Dark Grey
$ 128
Select a color