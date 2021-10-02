Coffee Powered Odor Control
Made from a recycled polyester yarn with a bonded coating made from recycled coffee grounds, Responsive neutralizes odor and dries twice as fast as cotton.
Quick Drying
Recycled polyester pulls excess heat and moisture through capillary action, transferring it away from the body to keep you dry.
Men's Responsive Tee
Built with coffee-infused fabric to absorb odor, and knit for stretch and breathability, Responsive is ready to work as hard as you do every day.
Coffee-based odor control
Moisture wicking
Soft & lightweight
100% Coffee-Infused Recycled Polyester
Made by Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)
Snug through body and bicep; we recommend sizing up to wear as a t-shirt
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.
