Machine Washable

Dry cleaning is expensive, often inconvenient, and bad for the environment. That’s why we built Velocity to be truly machine washable.

velocity handfeel

Scientifically Soft

An ultra-soft hand with a classic look and feel. The surface of each fiber has been smoothed to prevent scratchiness and pilling over frequent wash cycles.

Men's Velocity Dress Pant

$ 188

Velocity's pajama-soft fabric captures the crisp, classic look and feel of wool, built from the ground up for easy care and performance.

4-way stretch woven
Wrinkle resistant
Natural odor control
2 front slash pockets
Stacked third pocket on wearer’s left for additional storage
2 buttoned rear welt pockets
Stacked rear welt pocket fits keys or a small wallet
61% Polyester, 33% Viscose, 6% Elastane
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN) and Toray-TGE (Bangkok, TH)

Runs slim; size up or choose Standard for more traditional fit

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
High-poly fiber releases wrinkles in normal body-temperature range, so a few minutes of wear will restore the original wrinkle-resistant drape. Cool iron if needed.

$ 498

