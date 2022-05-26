Performance Flannel
Meet the new face of flannel. An innovative twill construction offers a refined look with advanced softness, easy drape and resilient stretch that lasts.
Effortless Easy Care
Wrinkle-resistant and machine washable fabric puts Velocity Flannel high in your weekly rotation.
Men's Previous Generation Velocity Flannel Pant
Drawing on the crisp look and sharp styling of our iconic wear-anywhere slacks, our all-new Velocity Flannel is crafted with cozy, resilient stretch twill for a high-performing winter-friendly favorite.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Drawing on the crisp look and sharp styling of our iconic wear-anywhere slacks, our all-new Velocity Flannel is crafted with cozy, resilient stretch twill for a high-performing winter-friendly favorite.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
- Magic stretch waistband with internal drawcord
- Traditional belt loops and functional fly
- 2 slash front hand pockets
- 2 rear welt pockets; zip closure on wearer’s right
- Stretch woven
- Wrinkle resistant
- 100% Polyester
- Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, Taiwan
- Tapered leg opening with a traditional length; 2" deep blind hem for easy tailoring
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.