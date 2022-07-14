Built to Perform
Lightweight, high-performance Trabest fabric offers resilient stretch that retains a sharp look while wicking moisture away from the body.
Wrinkle Resistant
Optimized to release wrinkles with your body heat. Wear it on a flight or pack it in a carry-on - a few minutes of wear will restore the original drape.
Men's Previous Generation Velocity Houndstooth Suit Jacket
Velocity Houndstooth combines warm weather performance and ease of care with lightweight, breathable fabric and a subtle houndstooth pattern.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Velocity Houndstooth combines warm weather performance and ease of care with lightweight, breathable fabric and a subtle houndstooth pattern.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Lightweight fabric emulates wool aesthetic
Pocket flaps can be tucked or left out for a traditional look
100% Trabest Polyester
Made at Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN)
Tailored fit, runs small - we recommend sizing up
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
High-poly fiber releases wrinkles in normal body-temperature range, so a few minutes of wear will restore the original wrinkle-resistant drape. Cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.
Reviews
Filter by: