Machine Washable
Dry cleaning is expensive, often inconvenient, and bad for the environment. That’s why we built Velocity to be truly machine washable.
Built to Perform
Everything about Velocity is made to move. Its technical fiber blend is engineered for resilient stretch while maintaining a sharp look.
Wrinkle Free
You don't need an iron to look sharp — Velocity naturally releases wrinkles using your body heat, so you can toss it on and get moving.
Men's Velocity Suit Jacket
Velocity's impossibly soft fabric captures the crisp, classic look and feel of wool, without the hassle of dry cleaning. Built with incredible stretch and wrinkle resistance, it's ready for whatever the day throws your way.
4-way stretch woven
Machine washable and wrinkle resistant
Pocket flaps can be tucked or left out for a traditional look
61% Polyester, 33% Viscose, 6% Elastane
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN) and Toray-TGE (Bangkok, TH)
Tailored fit, runs small - we recommend sizing up
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
High-poly fiber releases wrinkles in normal body-temperature range, so a few minutes of wear will restore the original wrinkle-resistant drape. Cool iron if needed
