Scientifically Soft
An ultra-soft hand with a classic look and feel. The surface of each fiber has been smoothed to prevent scratchiness and pilling over frequent wash cycles.
Dry cleaning is expensive, often inconvenient, and bad for the environment. That’s why we built Velocity to be truly machine washable.
Men's Previous Generation Velocity Tapered Pant
Velocity captures the classic look and feel of wool and upgrades everything else, in an updated sneaker cut built for easy care and performance.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Velocity captures the classic look and feel of wool and upgrades everything else, in an updated sneaker cut built for easy care and performance.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Interior drawstring waistband
Wrinkle resistant
4-way stretch
Interior drawstring waistband
61% Polyester, 33% Viscose, 6% Elastane
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN) and Toray-TGE (Bangkok, TH)
Narrower, tapered leg opening ends above ankle
30" graded inseam
Wider than our Slim Pant in the thigh with a narrower 12.5” tapered leg opening
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
High-poly fiber releases wrinkles in normal body-temperature range, so a few minutes of wear will restore the original wrinkle-resistant drape
Cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.
Reviews
Filter by: