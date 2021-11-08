Simple & Effective
BaseFresh® works alongside your normal detergent to remove stubborn stains and odor effectively, without compromising your clothing’s performance.
Nikwax BaseFresh Deodorizer
Works with your detergent to remove stubborn stains, neutralize odor, and enhance wicking and softness, refreshing your clothes simply and effectively.
300ml bottle
Not for use on waterproof clothing
Water based
Biodegradable
Contains no PFCs, VOCs, optical brighteners, or added scent
Deodorizes, accelerates drying, and improves wicking of technical base layers
Inhibits build up of body odors in synethic and wool layers
Made by Nikwax in the UK
Machine wash safe, use with regular detergent
Technical base layers & synthetic or wool layers
