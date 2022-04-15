Close-up of Doppler Fabric Rolls

Simple & Effective

TX.Direct is an easy spray-on solution that revitalizes the original moisture wicking properties of your outerwear, without sacrificing breathability.

Nikwax TX.Direct Waterproofing Spray

$ 13

Planet-friendly, high performance waterproofing to quickly and easily revitalize your favorite garments for years to come without sacrificing breathability.

Planet-friendly, high performance waterproofing to quickly and easily revitalize your favorite garments for years to come without sacrificing breathability.

300ml bottle

Restores DWR water-repellency
Revives breathability of waterproof garments
Water based
Biodegradable
Contains no PFCs, VOCs, optical brighteners, or added scent
Made by Nikwax in the UK

Safe to machine wash products after waterproofing

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Designed to use with soft shell & stretch clothing

women's black doppler mac raincoat front
Women's Previous Generation Doppler Mac Raincoat Black
$ 329
men's navy doppler mac raincoat front
Men's Previous Generation Doppler Mac Raincoat Navy
$ 329

Reviews

Product rating score of 5
3 reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

New
men's black composite merino active tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Active Tee Black
$ 58
Select a color
women's charcoal heather joule active legging flat shot of front
Women's Joule Active Legging Charcoal Heather
$ 118
Select a color
men's black pace tapered chino flat shot of front
Men's Pace Tapered Chino Black
$ 148
Select a color
New
Front of Slate Grey Kinetic Pull On Pant
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Slate Grey
$ 128
Select a color
men's blue grid aero zero dress shirt front
Men's Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Dress Shirt Blue Grid
$ 128
Select a color
Womens Black Luxe Touch Tank - Front
Women's Luxe Touch Tank Black
$ 48
Select a color