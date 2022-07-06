A smooth pull-on waistband masks innovative stretch comfort for a clean everyday look
woman wearing fusion terry joggers in a forest

Rooted in Comfort

A proprietary blend of plush wood-based TENCEL™ Lyocell, soft Merino wool and Recycled Polyester makes Fusion Terry a high-performing, sustainable staple.

wavy fusion terry fabric

Forever Soft

Crafted with enhanced softness, shape retention and pill resistance, Fusion Terry retains a like-new look after countless washes and wears.

close up of fusion terry fabric interior and exterior

All-Season Layering

Fusion Terry is a true all-season fabric, with advanced breathability and moisture management for summer, and lightweight warmth in the cooler months.

Women's Fusion Terry Jogger

$ 128

Crafted with next-level softness, shape retention and pill resistance, Fusion Terry is a lightweight, long-lasting and sustainable staple built for all-season comfort.

Built For: Fall workouts, summer beach trips, evening campfires, work from wherever, lounge wear

• Blended with soft, plant-derived TENCEL™ Lyocell
• Softer fabric with more drape compared to our Kinetic Pull-On Pant, without sacrificing structure
• Washable Merino wool offers advanced moisture + odor mitigation
• 4-way stretch + advanced shape retention
• Breathable knit helps maintain your ideal temperature
• “Magic” stretch waistband + hidden drawcord for a clean look
• Dyed-to-match back-ribbed leg cuffs allow a clean taper without sacrificing stretch
• Full front slash pockets; low-profile side zip pocket for additional secure storage
• Body: 74% Recycled Polyester, 13% Tencel, 9% Elastane, 4% Merino Wool
• Trim: 71% Recycled Polyester, 18% Tencel, 11% Elastane
• Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, Taiwan

  • Tapered cut with 28" inseam
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

lunar blue fusion terry for all hoodie flat shot of front
Fusion Terry For All Hoodie Lunar Blue
$ 158
Front of Women's Navy Fusion Terry Sweatshirt
Women's Fusion Terry Sweatshirt Navy
$ 118

Reviews

Filter by:

