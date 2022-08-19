A Cloud of Comfort
Outlast nylon built with NASA-developed Phase Change Material offers advanced temperature and moisture management to keep you at the ideal temperature.
Odor Free
A durable antibacterial finish keeps garments odor free without the use of harmful chemicals.
Women's Joule Tank
A versatile performance top optimized for workouts and styled for everyday wear, Joule utilizes NASA-developed Phase Change Materials to maintain an ideal temperature in any situation.
Built For: Workouts, errands, outdoor activity, lounge wear
A versatile performance top optimized for workouts and styled for everyday wear, Joule utilizes NASA-developed Phase Change Materials to maintain an ideal temperature in any situation.
Built For: Workouts, errands, outdoor activity, lounge wear
- Phase Change Materials act as a thermal battery that adapts to the wearer’s environment and body temperature
- Soft compression fabric offers enhanced support for medium- and high-impact activities
- Built-in compression pockets on either side can hold cards and most phones
- Sanitized® TH 22-27 antibacterial finish for odor resistance
- Moisture-wicking
- Pill-resistant
- 40% Recycled TCD Polyester, 36% Outlast PCM Nylon, 24% Lycra®
- Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, Taiwan
- Longline fit offers increased coverage for more versatile styling
- Due to its compressive qualities, this garment runs slim
- See size guide for more details
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.