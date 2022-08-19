A racerback cut crafted with soft compression fabric is secure enough for working out and cozy enough for all-day wear
Side compression pockets offer secure storage through your daily workouts
Reinforced stitching means Joule is built to outlast your normal tops
joule active legging PCM fabric

A Cloud of Comfort

Outlast nylon built with NASA-developed Phase Change Material offers advanced temperature and moisture management to keep you at the ideal temperature.

joule legging fabric roll

Odor Free

A durable antibacterial finish keeps garments odor free without the use of harmful chemicals.

Women's Joule Tank

$ 58

A versatile performance top optimized for workouts and styled for everyday wear, Joule utilizes NASA-developed Phase Change Materials to maintain an ideal temperature in any situation.

Built For: Workouts, errands, outdoor activity, lounge wear

  • Phase Change Materials act as a thermal battery that adapts to the wearer’s environment and body temperature
  • Soft compression fabric offers enhanced support for medium- and high-impact activities
  • Built-in compression pockets on either side can hold cards and most phones
  • Sanitized® TH 22-27 antibacterial finish for odor resistance
  • Moisture-wicking
  • Pill-resistant
  • 40% Recycled TCD Polyester, 36% Outlast PCM Nylon, 24% Lycra®
  • Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, Taiwan
  • Longline fit offers increased coverage for more versatile styling
  • Due to its compressive qualities, this garment runs slim
  • See size guide for more details

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant

women's black joule active legging flat shot of front
Women's Joule Active Legging Black
$ 118

