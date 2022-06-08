Carbon Neutral Comfort
Aero Zero° uses 100% recycled fabric made from plastic bottles and milled under solar power, reducing its carbon footprint by 52% compared to virgin materials.
Easy Care
Ditch the dry cleaner—Aero Zero° is naturally wrinkle resistant and can be washed and dried at home, for dryer-to-drawer convenience.
Women's Aero Zero° Band Collar Tunic
Soft lofted yarns and full hand pockets compliment a versatile tunic built for ease of movement and hassle free care, at home and on the go. Made with 100% recycled fabric.
- Made from recycled plastic bottles using solar power
- 2 on-seam full hand pockets
- Buttoned cuff sleeves
- Covered button half-placket
- 4-way stretch woven
- Soft lofted yarn
- Wrinkle resistant
- Moisture wicking
- 100% Recycled Polyester
- Made by Blue Wave in Fuzhou, China
- Easy A-Line silhouette; your normal size is recommended
- Split side hem offers ease of movement and longer coverage in the back
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Cool iron if needed
