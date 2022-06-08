Alexis is 5'11", wearing size Small
model wearing women's aero zero tunic surrounded by plastic bottles

Carbon Neutral Comfort

Aero Zero° uses 100% recycled fabric made from plastic bottles and milled under solar power, reducing its carbon footprint by 52% compared to virgin materials.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Easy Care

Ditch the dry cleaner—Aero Zero° is naturally wrinkle resistant and can be washed and dried at home, for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Women's Aero Zero° Band Collar Tunic

$ 128

Soft lofted yarns and full hand pockets compliment a versatile tunic built for ease of movement and hassle free care, at home and on the go. Made with 100% recycled fabric.

  • Made from recycled plastic bottles using solar power
  • 2 on-seam full hand pockets
  • Buttoned cuff sleeves
  • Covered button half-placket
  • 4-way stretch woven
  • Soft lofted yarn
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • Moisture wicking
  • 100% Recycled Polyester
  • Made by Blue Wave in Fuzhou, China
  • Easy A-Line silhouette; your normal size is recommended
  • Split side hem offers ease of movement and longer coverage in the back
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Cool iron if needed

