100% Recycled
Aero Zero° uses 100% recycled fabric made from plastic bottles and milled under solar power, reducing its carbon footprint by 52% compared to virgin materials.
Sustainably Soft
Recycled plastic is spun into high lofted yarns with incredible softness and stretch, for all-day comfort without compromise.
Easy Care
Ditch the dry cleaning bills: Aero Zero° is wrinkle-resistant, and can be washed at home, for dryer-to-drawer convenience.
Women's Aero Zero° Oversized Shirt
(Formerly Boyfriend Shirt)
100% recycled fabric provides advanced stretch, loft and wrinkle resistance, in a comfortable oversized cut redesigned for enhanced everyday style.
- Updated fit for 2022 (see fit section)
- 100% recycled fabric milled under solar power
- Updated collar design with hidden button feature
- Hidden bust button
- Stretch woven
- Wrinkle resistant
- 100% post-consumer recycled Polyester
- Made at Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)
- Oversized fit; your normal size is recommended
- Updated fit for 2022: easier fit through the body; length extended by ~2" in front and ~4" in rear for extra coverage; pocket size slightly increased
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience
