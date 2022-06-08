Maria is 5'10", wearing size Medium
Gray Yarn Next to a Plastic Bottle

100% Recycled

Aero Zero° uses 100% recycled fabric made from plastic bottles and milled under solar power, reducing its carbon footprint by 52% compared to virgin materials.

Close up of Aero Zero fabrics

Naturally Wrinkle Resistant

Ready for 14 hour flights and 25 hour days. Aero Zero° releases wrinkles naturally with your own body heat.

Women's Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Dress Shirt

$ 89
was $128

100% recycled and milled under solar power, Aero Zero° fabric is incredibly soft, light, and coiled for comfortable everyday stretch.

  • 100% recycled fabric milled under solar power
  • Stretch woven
  • Hidden bust button
  • Made at Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)

Tailored fit; size up for more relaxed fit

  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant

