100% Recycled
Aero Zero° is made from 100% recycled fabric, milled under solar power, reducing the carbon footprint of the fabric by 52% compared to virgin materials.
Naturally Wrinkle Resistant
Ready for 14 hour flights and 25 hour days. Aero Zero° releases wrinkles naturally with your own body heat.
Women's Previous Generation Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Dress Shirt
100% recycled and milled under solar power, Aero Zero° fabric is incredibly soft, light, and coiled for comfortable everyday stretch.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
- 100% recycled fabric milled under solar power
- Stretch woven
- Hidden bust button
- Made at Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)
Tailored fit; size up for more relaxed fit
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.
