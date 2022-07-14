Architectural Ribbing aligns with how your body moves for full range motion
tech animation showing the benefits of composite merino sweaters
model wearing composite merino cardigan in front of a cloud of vapor

Dry Microclimate

Composite's soft and breathable tri-blend wicks moisture (and naturally controls sweat and odor) for all-day comfort.

Women's Previous Generation Composite Merino Cardigan

$ 164
was $188

A cozy everyday staple built with ultra-soft washable Merino wool to mitigate moisture and odor while keeping you warm (but not too warm) all season long.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Soft-spun Merino wool/Polyester blend
Superior stretch & shape retention
Pill and abrasion resistant
Moisture wicking
Natural odor control
Architectural ribbing enhances stretch for full range motion
Split hem allows easy access to pockets
Longer with a slightly easier fit compared to previous Composite Merino Cardigan
67% Extra-fine Merino wool, 27% Recycled Polyester, 5% Nylon, 1% Elastane
Made by Vista Apparel in DongGuan, China

Made to be worn open; designed to fit comfortably over a wide range of tops
See size guide for more details

Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry
Cool iron if needed
Some shrinkage may occur if machine dried

Filter by:

