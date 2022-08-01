Alexis is 5’9 wearing size Small
Soft Merino wool on the inner neckline enhances comfort when zipped
composite merino ecofleece pile fabric roll

Luxe Fleece

Traditional fleece has 84x the microfiber migration of other synthetics. Our high-loft blend of cozy unshorn pile keeps loops intact to reduce excess shedding.

polyester vs merino fibers in ocean water

Ocean Conscious

While microplastics can linger for centuries in our oceans, EcoFleece Merino wool fibers biodegrade in mere months, for a massively reduced ecological impact.

Women's Previous Generation Composite Merino EcoFleece Jacket

$ 234
was $298

Fleece is incredibly soft - and incredibly harmful for the planet. Traditional fleece has 84x the microfiber migration of other synthetic fabrics, and microplastics take centuries to break down in our oceans.

Composite Merino EcoFleece employs a uniquely structured blend of ultra-soft, biodegradable Merino wool to combat these issues, for planet-conscious coziness.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

  • 2-way metal zipper
  • 2 zippered full hand pockets w/soft brushed lining
  • Natural odor control
  • Unlined for breathability
  • Polyester matrix provides structure for resilient stretch
  • 54% Merino Wool, 33% Polyester, 13% Nylon
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Oversized fit; size down for a more tailored fit
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, hang dry recommended
  • Dry clean optional
  • Some initial fabric migration should be expected; these fibers are biodegradable Merino wool, and the garment will stabilize after a few washes and wears
women's navy joule active legging flat shot of front
Women's Joule Active Legging Navy
$ 118
women's chambray blue composite merino active tank flat shot of front
Women's Composite Merino Active Tank Chambray Blue
$ 48
women's charcoal heather fusion straight leg pant flat shot of front
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Charcoal Heather
$ 138
women's pale grey heather composite merino mock neck flat shot of front
Women's Previous Generation Composite Merino Mock Neck Pale Grey Heather
$ 64

