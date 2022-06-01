Gabby is 5'9", wearing size XS
Soft-spun staple fibers are luxuriously cozy against the skin, for easy all-day wear
diagram showing off composite merino benefits
model wearing composite merino mock neck in front of a cloud of vapor

Dry Microclimate

Composite's soft and breathable tri-blend wicks moisture (and naturally controls sweat and odor) for all-day comfort.

close up of model wearing pale grey heather composite merino mock neck and fusion chore coat

The Ideal Mid-Layer

The lightweight softness & warmth of Composite’s Merino wool blend is perfect for layering under your favorite jacket, sweater, or blazer.

Women's Previous Generation Composite Merino Mock Neck

$ 64
was $88

An elevated everyday staple crafted with ultra-soft washable Merino wool for resilient stretch and long-lasting performance.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

  • Soft-spun washable wool
  • Moisture wicking
  • Natural odor control
  • Reinforced with recycled Polyester for durability and shape retention
  • 82% Recycled Polyester, 14% Merino wool, 4% Elastane
  • Made by Crown Yin in Taiwan

See size guide for more details

  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Cool iron if needed

women's slate blue kinetic pull on pant flat shot of front
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Slate Blue
$ 128
women's black swift drape pant flat shot of front
Women's Swift Drape Pant Black
$ 148
women's black composite merino cardigan flat shot of front
Women's Previous Generation Composite Merino Cardigan Black
$ 164

