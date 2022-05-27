Women's Previous Generation Composite Merino Tank
Composite's moisture-wicking blend of extra-fine Merino wool creates a soft, durable base for versatile layering and next-to-skin comfort.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Composite's moisture-wicking blend of extra-fine Merino wool creates a soft, durable base for versatile layering and next-to-skin comfort.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Soft-spun Merino wool
Odor-controlling
Moisture-wicking/breathable
Classic: 85% Spun Polyester, 15% Merino Wool
Recycled: 50% Recycled Polyester, 45% Polyester, 5% Merino wool
Made at Bluewave in (Fuzhou, CN)
Choose your normal size for a body-skimming fit
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.