Close-up of Doppler Fabric Rolls

Waterproof 3-Layer Shell

Optimized for downpours, the 3-Layer waterproof shell can withstand a prolonged deluge. Plus, it’s seam taped and finished with Durable Water Repellent (DWR).

Fabric Being Stretched in Four Directions

Stretch Woven

Not only does Doppler Mac form a breathable barrier against the elements, it does so with unrivaled stretch.

Women's Previous Generation Doppler Mac Raincoat

$ 329
was $398

Bring on the rain—Doppler Mac is ready for anything the weather throws your way, with an innovative waterproof, breathable stretch shell.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Bring on the rain—Doppler Mac is ready for anything the weather throws your way, with an innovative waterproof, breathable stretch shell.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

20K mmH20 waterproof rating for heavy rain
4-way stretch
Removable hood
Treated with Durable Water Repellent
10K mL•H20 breathability for everyday activity
86% Nylon, 14% Polyurethane
Made by ShinTS (Hai Duong, VN)

Designed to fit over sweaters and blazers

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

