Plant-based Viscose absorbs moisture and "exhales" humidity away from the body.
Ashley is 5'9 wearing size 0
model wearing women's fusion chore coat standing in front of a mossy background

Built for the Planet

A blend of sustainably-sourced Viscose derived from wood pulp unlocks next-level stretch, softness and breathability, with the durability to last a lifetime.

model wearing w's fusion chore coat, composite merino mock neck and kinetic pull-on pant

An Essential Layer

Fusion blends the comfort of your favorite jacket with the sharp styling of a blazer, for a layer that shines indoors or outdoors, for work or play.

Women's Fusion Chore Coat

$ 288

The modern evolution of a classic workwear silhouette, built with enhanced softness, stretch and durability for wear-anywhere comfort indoors or out in the world.

Soft-spun bio-based yarns
Durable stretch knit
Breathable + moisture wicking
Built-in collar stays
2 inset patch pockets
77% Polyester, 18% Viscose, 5% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin (Taipei, TW)

Fits true to size for easy layering
We recommend your normal size in outerwear

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low; remove promptly
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

