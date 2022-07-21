Jackie is 5'9", wearing size Small
Fusion uses a sustainably sourced, wood-derived Viscose blend for softness, durability and resilience. The brushed interior enhances next-to-skin comfort.

Naturally Wrinkle Free

Fusion is optimized to resist wrinkles without ironing, for dryer to drawer convenience.

Women's Previous Generation Fusion Overshirt

$ 134
was $158

Meet the evolution of flannel. Fusion employs plush stretch fabric with a soft-brushed interior for broken-in comfort right out of the box.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Estimated Restock: September 2022

Previous Generation items are final sale.

Soft-spun bio-based yarn
Resilient stretch
Built-in collar stays
Satin trim inside collar and cuffs
50% Polyester, 35% Viscose, 12% Acrylic, 3% Polyurethane
Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)

Designed to layer over a t-shirt or blouse

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience

$ 39

