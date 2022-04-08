Jackie is 5'9", wearing size Small
Gray Yarn Next to Wood

Sustainably Soft

Sustainably sourced, wood-derived Viscose imbues softness and stretch into the fabric blend.

Close-Up of Women's Navy Tweed Fusion Pull-On Ankle Pant

Naturally Wrinkle Free

Optimized to resist wrinkles without ironing, for dryer to drawer convenience.

Women's Previous Generation Fusion Pull-On Ankle Pant

$ 84
was $128

With an easy ankle cut, resilient stretch fabric, and full hand pockets, Fusion is your new go-to for comfort and all-day performance.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

This item is currently out of stock.

Resilient stretch

Soft-spun bio-based yarn
Comfort waistband with hidden drawstring
77% Polyester, 19% Viscose, 4% Polyurethane
Made by Crown Yin (Taipei, TW)

Easy fit hits just above the ankle

Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low.

Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Women's Sandstone Fusion Overshirt Front View
Women's Grey Heather Recycled Composite Merino Tank Front View
Women's Previous Generation Composite Merino Tank Grey Heather (Recycled)
$ 39
women's aero zero oversized shirt chambray blue flat front
Women's Aero Zero° Oversized Shirt Light Blue
$ 98

