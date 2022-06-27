Andrea is 5'9 wearing size S
Convenient pockets offer bag-free storage for your essentials on the go
Rooted in Comfort

A proprietary blend of plush wood-based TENCEL™ Lyocell, soft Merino wool and Recycled Polyester makes Fusion Terry a high-performing, sustainable staple.

Forever Soft

Crafted with enhanced softness, shape retention and pill resistance, Fusion Terry retains a like-new look after countless washes and wears.

All-Season Layering

Fusion Terry is a true all-season fabric, with advanced breathability and moisture management for summer, and lightweight warmth in the cooler months.

Built with next-level softness, shape retention and pill resistance, Fusion Terry is a lightweight, long-lasting and luxurious all-season layer that's rooted in comfort.

Built For: Fall layering, summer beach trips, evening campfires, work from wherever, lounge wear

  • Blended with soft, plant-derived TENCEL™ Lyocell
  • Washable Merino wool offers advanced moisture + odor mitigation
  • 4-way stretch + advanced shape retention
  • Breathable knit helps maintain your ideal temperature
  • On-seam full hand pockets + interior drop pockets on either side
  • Side slits in hem offer easier access to pant pockets
  • Body: 74% Recycled Polyester, 13% Tencel, 9% Elastane, 4% Merino Wool
  • Trim: 71% Recycled Polyester, 18% Tencel, 11% Elastane
  • Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, Taiwan
  • Easy fit designed for cozy layering without feeling oversized; your normal size is recommended
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

