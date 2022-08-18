Hybrid is engineered not to pill or break down over frequent wears and wash cycles, for a brand-new sweatshirt feeling every time.
Recycled polyester reduces CO2 emissions by 52% compared to virgin materials, and diverts plastic waste from landfills.
Women's Hybrid Fleece Funnel Neck
Hybrid's plush fabric and impossibly soft velour are ready to leave your everyday sweatshirt out in the cold—and are truly built to last.
Pill resistant for long-lasting comfort
Soft velour interior
Low profile kangaroo pocket
67% Recycled Polyester, 30% Cotton, 3% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin in Taiwan
Jackie is 5’9 wearing size Small
Relaxed fit designed for easy layering
Shortened funnel neck and bottom hem from previous generation
lengthened overall by ~1” from previous generation
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed
Reviews
