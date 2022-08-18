Close-up of Traditional Fabric versus Hybrid Fleece Fabric

Hybrid is engineered not to pill or break down over frequent wears and wash cycles, for a brand-new sweatshirt feeling every time.

Gray Yarn Next to a Plastic Bottle

Recycled polyester reduces CO2 emissions by 52% compared to virgin materials, and diverts plastic waste from landfills.

Women's Hybrid Fleece Funnel Neck

$ 94
was $145

Hybrid's plush fabric and impossibly soft velour are ready to leave your everyday sweatshirt out in the cold—and are truly built to last.

Pill resistant for long-lasting comfort

Soft velour interior
Low profile kangaroo pocket
67% Recycled Polyester, 30% Cotton, 3% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin in Taiwan

Jackie is 5’9 wearing size Small

Relaxed fit designed for easy layering
Shortened funnel neck and bottom hem from previous generation
lengthened overall by ~1” from previous generation

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Final sale items are exchange only and are ineligible for returns.

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

Cool iron if needed

Womens Navy Tweed Fusion Pull On Pant and Storm Blue Composite Merino Tank - On Model
Women's Fusion Pull-On Ankle Pant Navy Tweed
$ 84
women's black doppler mac raincoat front
Women's Doppler Mac Raincoat Black
$ 329
women's light grey composite tee shot of front
Women's Previous Generation Composite Merino Tee Light Grey
$ 49

