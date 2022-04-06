Ultra Soft Velour
Hybrid's inner velour is engineered for luxurious softness and warmth in even the coldest environments (and slides on and off without a hassle).
Built to Last
Hybrid's interior and exterior are built and tested to resist pilling, matting and abrasion, for a like-new look and feel over countless washes and wears.
Women's Hybrid Fleece Mock Neck Sweater
With its plush velour interior and soft but resilient exterior, Hybrid is crafted for cozy warmth - and broken-in comfort that's built to last.
- Anti-pilling exterior
- Ultra-soft velour interior
- Recycled Polyester provides enhanced shape retention
- Seamless neckline
- Front kangaroo pocket with sleek on-seam entry
- 67% Recycled Polyester, 30% Cotton, 3% Elastane
- Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, TW
- Oversized, roomy fit; your normal size is recommended
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.
