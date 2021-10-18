Dry Microclimate
Hybrid’s Coolmax® blend and sleek, moisture wicking tricot lining work together to keep you cool and dry.
Stretch Woven
Seersucker fabric offers comfortable stretch unlocked by its mechanical weave.
Women's Previous Generation Hybrid Seersucker Dress
Hybrid's wrinkle-resistant texture and soft lining combine to keep you cool and comfortable, while full hand pockets provide everyday versatility.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
This item is currently out of stock.
Hybrid's wrinkle-resistant texture and soft lining combine to keep you cool and comfortable, while full hand pockets provide everyday versatility.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Wrinkle-resistant, moisture management
Full-size hand pockets
Discreet belt loops & removable tie belt
Wrinkle resistant
56% Cotton, 44% Coolmax® Polyester; 100% Polyester lining
Made at Tainan Enterprises (Tainan, Taiwan)
Knee length, relaxed fit
Machine wash cold, hang or lay flat to dry
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.
Reviews
Filter by: