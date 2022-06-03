Andrea is 5'9 wearing size S
A high split hem allows easy access to pockets at a moment's notice
white hybrid seersucker fabric roll

Built to Breathe

Hybrid’s rippled surface decreases skin contact and increases airflow, for more efficient cooling in warm weather compared to traditional fabrics.

model wearing women's hybrid seersucker short sleeve shirt in the clouds

Coolmax® Comfort

An innovative Coolmax® blend combines the quick-dry moisture management of Polyester with the softness and breathability of cotton for comfortable summer wear.

hybrid seersucker fabric being stretched

Stretch Knit

Where traditional woven seersucker fabric is stiff and rigid, Hybrid's unique knit structure unlocks easy stretch for a modern fit and uninhibited motion.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Easy Care

Hybrid doesn’t require special treatment — our seersucker fabric is machine washable and built to resist wrinkles, saving you time and money at the dry cleaner.

Women's Hybrid Seersucker Short Sleeve Shirt

$ 118

A modern take on traditional warm-weather fabric, Hybrid pairs a naturally cooling seersucker texture with moisture-wicking Coolmax® yarns for next-level comfort all summer long.

Built For: Summer heat, outdoor wear, work-from-wherever, travel/commuting, casual wear

LEARN MORE: How Hybrid Seersucker keeps you cool

  • Cooling seersucker texture reduces skin contact + increases airflow
  • Breathable + moisture-wicking Coolmax® blend
  • Stretch knit
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • Soft collar with built-in stays
  • Front chest pocket
  • Split hem allows easy access to pockets
  • 56% Cotton, 44% Coolmax® Polyester
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, ID
  • Easy oversized fit; your normal size is recommended
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

