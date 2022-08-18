Alexis is 5’9 wearing size XS
joule active legging PCM fabric

A Cloud of Comfort

NASA-developed Phase Change Material offers advanced temperature and moisture management, keeping you closer to your ideal temperature.

joule legging fabric roll

Odor Free

A Zinc-based antimicrobial finish keeps garments odor free without the use of harmful chemicals.

Women's Joule Active Legging

$ 94
was $118

A versatile legging built with NASA Phase Change and recycled materials, acting like a cloud of comfort to keep you at the perfect temperature all day long.

A versatile legging built with NASA Phase Change and recycled materials, acting like a cloud of comfort to keep you at the perfect temperature all day long.

NASA Phase Change Material for temperature control
Moisture-wicking
High compression
Pill-resistant
Side pockets
Hidden back & front waistband pockets
Oeko-Tex and Bluesign Certified Zinc-based antimicrobial finish for odor resistance
40% Recycled TCD Polyester, 36% Outlast PCM Nylon, 24% Lycra®
Made by Crown Yin (Taiwan)

7/8 length; for a more compressive fit, size down
Updated fit: If you ordered Joule Active Legging prior to November 2021, we recommend sizing up on future purchases

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Final sale items are exchange only and are ineligible for returns.

Bundle 3 pieces & save 15% - code WOMENACTIVE

women's light grey composite active tank shot of front
Women's Composite Merino Active Tank Pale Grey Heather
$ 48
charcoal/light grey atlas ankle socks flat shot of pair
Atlas Ankle Sock Charcoal/Light Grey
$ 15

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.29348
92 reviews

Filter by:

How We Style It

New
women's aero zero oversized shirt white flat front
Women's Aero Zero° Oversized Shirt White
$ 98
Select a color
Final Sale
Women's Azurite Heather Velocity Blazer Front
Women's Velocity Blazer Azurite Heather
$ 184
was $378
Select a color
Final Sale
Women's Camel Fusion Overshirt Front View
Women's Previous Generation Fusion Overshirt Camel
$ 94
was $158
Select a color