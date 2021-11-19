Maria is 5'10", wearing size Medium
Fit tip: relaxed silhouette, size down for tailored fit.
Close up of Juno Rose Quartz fabric rolls

Silk-Like Drape

Juno’s high thread count gives a remarkably soft touch and silk-like drape.

Blue Fabric Being Stretched in Four Directions

Stretch-Woven

Stretch-woven fabric and ergonomic construction allow for confident, seamless motion.

Women's Juno Blouse

$ 128

Juno upgrades the classic look and feel of silk with comfortable stretch and wrinkle resistance in a moisture-wicking, machine washable fabric.

Juno upgrades the classic look and feel of silk with comfortable stretch and wrinkle resistance in a moisture-wicking, machine washable fabric.

High yarn count for silk-like hand feel
Wrinkle resistant and built for easy care
Stretch-woven
Moisture wicking
90% Polyester, 10% Elastane
Made by Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)

Relaxed fit, size down for a slimmer fit
Maria is 5'10", wearing size Medium
Gabby is 5'9", wearing size XS

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Buy 3 dress shirts, save 15% with code SHIRT15
Stay cool, sharp and wrinkle free with performance shirts engineered for breathability and movement. Save 15% when you buy any 3 dress shirts. Use code SHIRT15 at checkout.

test
Women's Velocity Pant Azurite Heather
$ 104

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.71818
110 reviews

Filter by:

You May Also Like

Sale
Women's Women's Juno Recycled Tailored Shirt Front View
Women's Previous Generation Juno Recycled Tailored Shirt White
$ 89
was $128
Select a color
New
women's aero zero oversized shirt white flat front
Women's Aero Zero° Oversized Shirt White
$ 98
Select a color
Sale
Women's Camel Fusion Overshirt Front View
Women's Previous Generation Fusion Overshirt Camel
$ 134
was $158
Select a color
Sale
women's grey white heather apollo tailored dress shirt shot of front
Women's Previous Generation Apollo Shirt Grey White Heather (Brushed)
$ 89
was $128
Select a color