Silk-Like Drape
Juno’s high thread count gives a remarkably soft touch and silk-like drape.
Stretch-Woven
Stretch-woven fabric and ergonomic construction allow for confident, seamless motion.
Women's Previous Generation Juno Blouse
Juno upgrades the classic look and feel of silk with comfortable stretch and wrinkle resistance in a moisture-wicking, machine washable fabric.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
High yarn count for silk-like hand feel
Wrinkle resistant and built for easy care
Stretch-woven
Moisture wicking
90% Polyester, 10% Elastane
Made by Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)
Relaxed fit, size down for a slimmer fit
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.
