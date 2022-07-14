juno wavy fabric

Silk-Like Drape

Juno fabric is light as a feather, with a cool, crisp hand that’s silky to the touch.

model sitting wearing navy juno boxy blouse

Easy Care

Leave your high-maintenance silk shirts in the closet—Juno is machine washable, wrinkle resistant and quick drying.

Women's Juno Boxy Blouse

$ 98

The classic look and feel of silk, in an airy cut built with lightweight, quick-dry fabric to keep you comfy and confident on warm sunny days.

  • Easy care with the softness of silk
  • Stretch woven
  • Moisture wicking
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • Covered button placket
  • Buttoned sleeve cuffs
  • Symmetrical curved hem for a flattering silhouette
  • Signature curved back yoke
  • 90% Polyester, 10% Elastane
  • Made by Blue Wave in Fuzhou, China
  • Relaxed fit; your normal size is recommended
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

women's slate blue kinetic pull on pant flat shot of front
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Slate Blue
$ 128
test
Women's Velocity Pant Azurite Heather
$ 104

