Silk-Like Drape
Juno fabric is light as a feather, with a cool, crisp hand that’s silky to the touch.
Easy Care
Leave your high-maintenance silk shirts in the closet—Juno is machine washable, wrinkle resistant and quick drying.
Women's Juno Boxy Blouse
The classic look and feel of silk, in an airy cut built with lightweight, quick-dry fabric to keep you comfy and confident on warm sunny days.
The classic look and feel of silk, in an airy cut built with lightweight, quick-dry fabric to keep you comfy and confident on warm sunny days.
- Easy care with the softness of silk
- Stretch woven
- Moisture wicking
- Wrinkle resistant
- Covered button placket
- Buttoned sleeve cuffs
- Symmetrical curved hem for a flattering silhouette
- Signature curved back yoke
- 90% Polyester, 10% Elastane
- Made by Blue Wave in Fuzhou, China
- Relaxed fit; your normal size is recommended
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
Buy 3 dress shirts, save 15% with code SHIRT15
Stay cool, sharp and wrinkle free with performance shirts engineered for breathability and movement. Save 15% when you buy any 3 dress shirts. Use code SHIRT15 at checkout.
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.
Reviews
Filter by: