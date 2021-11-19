Jackie is 5'9", wearing size Small
Feels like silk works like magic
Gray Yarn Next to a Plastic Bottle

Recycled Content

Updated with 88% post-consumer Polyester reclaimed from recycled water bottles.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Easy Care

Gone are the days of high-maintenance silk - Juno is wrinkle resistant and built for easy care at home.

Women's Previous Generation Juno Patch Pocket Blouse

$ 89
was $128

The classic look and feel of silk, upgraded with comfortable stretch and wrinkle resistance in a moisture-wicking, machine washable fabric.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

High yarn count for silk-like hand feel
4-way stretch
Moisture-wicking
Bust and back darts
88% post-consumer recycled Polyester, 12% Spandex
Made by Blue Wave in China

Select your standard size for a relaxed fit

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.

Women's Navy Kinetic Blazer Front View
Women's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 328

