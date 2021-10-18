Women's Previous Generation Kinetic A-Line Dress

$ 94
was $175

Classic A-Line dress re-engineered with geometric structure and warp-knit fabric for a form-flattering fit and enhanced mobility.
Previous Generation colors are final sale.

Durable Water Repellent treated fabric

Made by Matsuoka in China
100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% corn based)

If in-between sizes, we recommend sizing down

Extra fabric at the hem for the option to lengthen
Model Info: Models are 5'9" wearing size 0

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

Cool iron if needed

