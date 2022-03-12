Jackie is 5'9", wearing size 2
Fit tip: most customers size down for a trim fit.
Kinetic fabric stretched

4-Way Stretch

Japanese Primeflex® polyester is a warp-knit fabric that has the feel and structure of a woven, but bends and stretches like a knit.

Close-up of Navy Fabric Rolls

Naturally Wrinkle Resistant

Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles within fifteen minutes, all without the use of harmful chemicals.

Women's Kinetic Blazer

$ 328

Kinetic's resilient warp-knit fabric offers unrivaled mobility that responds to your movements throughout the day, and always bounces back.

Warp-knit fabric for resilient 4-way stretch
Wrinkle resistant
Durable Water Repellent treated fabric
Interior pocket fits your phone
100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% corn based)
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN)

Most customers size down for a trim fit

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed

Women's Black Kinetic Slim Pant on Model walking forward with hand in pocket
Women's Previous Generation Kinetic Pant Black (Slim Fit)
$ 94

